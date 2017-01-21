TenTenths Motorsport

Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
On This Day...
1959
Mark Martin born.
1960
Pascal Fabre born.
1977
Wolf teams first Formula One start and first win (Jody Scheckter)
2006
Andy Caldecott died after crashing his Motorbike during a stage of the Dakar Rally
Old 28 Nov 2016 13:18
 
TCR International Series unveils 2017 calendar
TCR SA unveiled the provisional calendar of the 2017 TCR International Series, the third racing season since the inception of the TCR concept.

The series is aiming to maintain its main feature: supporting three Formula 1 events once again. We have already discussed with Formula One Management t... [Read More]

Old 28 Nov 2016 13:13
 
Pull rejoins Carlin for 2017 BRDC British Formula 3 campaign
Click image for larger version Name: pull-010.jpg Views: 365 Size: 1.88 MB ID: 7090
James Pull will return to Carlin for the 2017 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, having made his debut in the UKs premier single-seater category in the final round of the 2016 season at Donington Park and competed in the recent Autumn Trophy at Snetterton.

The 17-year-old, who was bo... [Read More]

Old 27 Nov 2016 13:15
 
Sette Câmara signs for MP Motorsport
Click image for larger version Name: unnamed19.jpg Views: 322 Size: 185.7 KB ID: 7091
Multiple podium finishing GP2 Series team MP Motorsport is absolutely delighted to today, Sunday, 27th November, announce its first high-profile driver signing for the 2017 season  exciting Brazilian 18-year-old Sérgio Sette Câmara.

Mere days after the talented South American starred w... [Read More]

Old 24 Nov 2016 13:20
 
New Saloon Series announced for Castle Combe
With its ever popular Saloon Car Championship, bursting at the seams with entries, the Castle Combe circuit is launching a new Hot Hatch series for 2017.

The series is aimed at drivers with older non-turbo cars such as the Peugeot 205 which are no longer eligible for the main championship.<... [Read More]

Old 23 Nov 2016 13:22
 

Old 12 Sep 2016 12:51
 
Staunch enthusiasm for the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 in 2017
Click image for larger version Name: 20160715192416-1909f36f.jpg Views: 882 Size: 2.69 MB ID: 7089
The category of reference in the detection of motor aspirants for the past 45 years, the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 will beef up in 2017, relying fully on the Renault Sport Racing reconstruction programme. The strategy aiming to provide competitors with the best tools to advance their car... [Read More]

Old 1 Aug 2016 11:02
 
Arduous Ardennes outing for Ilott
Click image for larger version Name: 2016-FIA-F3-07-Suer-2096.jpg Views: 937 Size: 1.44 MB ID: 7088
Frustrating weekend yields few points in championship chase

F3 front-runner Callum Ilott endured a challenging weekend at the Belgian rounds of the FIA European F3 Championship. Ilott entered the Spa event looking to further close the gap to the championship leaders but the weekend... [Read More]

Old 25 Jul 2016 09:18
 
Photo finish fourth at The Six Hours of the Nürburgring
Click image for larger version Name: image001.jpg Views: 963 Size: 111.1 KB ID: 7087
Strakka Racing misses podium by just 71 thousandths of a second after six hours of racing

Strakka Racing continued its improved run of form in the FIA World Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring, just missing out on a podium by a mere 71 thousandths of a second. A stellar drive ... [Read More]

Old 19 Jul 2016 11:22
 
Points Haul in Holland for Ilott
Click image for larger version Name: 2016-FIA-F3-06-Suer-3940.jpg Views: 1057 Size: 1.11 MB ID: 7086
Trio of top six finishes, including a podium see Callum Ilott edge nearer to championship leader

European F3 front-runner Callum Ilott secured three top six finishes, topped by a race two podium, to close the gap to the championship points leader in Holland this weekend. Set amidst... [Read More]

Old 27 Jun 2016 13:39
 
Knocked out on penalties
Click image for larger version Name: 16F3Norisring3112_1.jpg Views: 1357 Size: 2.40 MB ID: 7082
Two top 10 finishes but ultimately an unsatisfying weekend

Hertfordshires Callum Ilott endured a frustrating weekend on the Norisring street circuit in Germany with just two seventh places finishes and a sense of what might have been. Despite its seemingly simple layout of just four co... [Read More]

