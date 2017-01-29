Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
TenTenths Motorsport
» Welcome
Welcome to the Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums.

Launched in 1998 Ten-Tenths Motorsport is one of the largest and most advanced motorsport forums.

Our users contribute around 1,000 posts a day on a variety of motorsport related topics.

So have a browse through the forums, read the FAQ and then take the plunge and register (it's free!) and join in the discussions. Registered users see fewer adverts and if you subscribe you can choose to turn all adverts off.
» Forum list
» Listen To Downforce Radio
On This Day...
1917
Edgar Barth born.
1925
Paul Newman born.
1945
David Purley born.
1975
Graham Hill last Formula One start
1990
Sergio Perez born.
» Historic Racing
18 Feb 2017
» VSCC POMEROY TROPHY
18 Mar 2017
» 750MC DONINGTON
» GOODWOOD 75th MEMBERS MEETING
19 Mar 2017
» 750MC DONINGTON
» GOODWOOD 75th MEMBERS MEETING
23 Mar 2017
» CSCC TEST DAY
» SILVERSTONE CLASSIC MEDIA DAY
31 Mar 2017
» JARAMA CLASSIC (Peter Auto)
» The Flying Scotsman Rally
1 Apr 2017
» JARAMA CLASSIC (Peter Auto)
» The Flying Scotsman Rally
» 750MC OULTON PARK
» CSCC SNETTERTON
2 Apr 2017
» JARAMA CLASSIC (Peter Auto)
» The Flying Scotsman Rally
» CSCC SNETTERTON
8 Apr 2017
» HSCC DONINGTON
» ESPIRITO de MONTJUIC
» CTCRC ROCKINGHAM
9 Apr 2017
» ESPIRITO de MONTJUIC
» CTCRC ROCKINGHAM
» MGCC DONINGTON
» HRDC (BRSCC) BRANDS HATCH
» SCOTTISH CLASSIC SPORTS & SALOONS
21 Apr 2017
» HOCKENHEIM HISTORIC
22 Apr 2017
» HOCKENHEIM HISTORIC
» CSCC THRUXTON
» VSCC 'FORMULA VINTAGE' ROUND 1
» 750MC SNETTERTON
23 Apr 2017
» HOCKENHEIM HISTORIC
» CSCC THRUXTON
» VSCC 'FORMULA VINTAGE' ROUND 1
» 750MC SNETTERTON
» What's New
Old 28 Nov 2016 13:18
 
TCR International Series unveils 2017 calendar
TCR SA unveiled the provisional calendar of the 2017 TCR International Series, the third racing season since the inception of the TCR concept.

The series is aiming to maintain its main feature: supporting three Formula 1 events once again. We have already discussed with Formula One Management t... [Read More]

Old 28 Nov 2016 13:13
 
Pull rejoins Carlin for 2017 BRDC British Formula 3 campaign
Click image for larger version Name: pull-010.jpg Views: 520 Size: 1.88 MB ID: 7090
James Pull will return to Carlin for the 2017 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, having made his debut in the UKs premier single-seater category in the final round of the 2016 season at Donington Park and competed in the recent Autumn Trophy at Snetterton.

The 17-year-old, who was bo... [Read More]

Old 27 Nov 2016 13:15
 
Sette Câmara signs for MP Motorsport
Click image for larger version Name: unnamed19.jpg Views: 468 Size: 185.7 KB ID: 7091
Multiple podium finishing GP2 Series team MP Motorsport is absolutely delighted to today, Sunday, 27th November, announce its first high-profile driver signing for the 2017 season  exciting Brazilian 18-year-old Sérgio Sette Câmara.

Mere days after the talented South American starred w... [Read More]

Old 24 Nov 2016 13:20
 
New Saloon Series announced for Castle Combe
With its ever popular Saloon Car Championship, bursting at the seams with entries, the Castle Combe circuit is launching a new Hot Hatch series for 2017.

The series is aimed at drivers with older non-turbo cars such as the Peugeot 205 which are no longer eligible for the main championship.<... [Read More]

Old 23 Nov 2016 13:22
 

Old 12 Sep 2016 12:51
 
Staunch enthusiasm for the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 in 2017
Click image for larger version Name: 20160715192416-1909f36f.jpg Views: 1019 Size: 2.69 MB ID: 7089
The category of reference in the detection of motor aspirants for the past 45 years, the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 will beef up in 2017, relying fully on the Renault Sport Racing reconstruction programme. The strategy aiming to provide competitors with the best tools to advance their car... [Read More]

Old 1 Aug 2016 11:02
 
Arduous Ardennes outing for Ilott
Click image for larger version Name: 2016-FIA-F3-07-Suer-2096.jpg Views: 1077 Size: 1.44 MB ID: 7088
Frustrating weekend yields few points in championship chase

F3 front-runner Callum Ilott endured a challenging weekend at the Belgian rounds of the FIA European F3 Championship. Ilott entered the Spa event looking to further close the gap to the championship leaders but the weekend... [Read More]

Old 25 Jul 2016 09:18
 
Photo finish fourth at The Six Hours of the Nürburgring
Click image for larger version Name: image001.jpg Views: 1108 Size: 111.1 KB ID: 7087
Strakka Racing misses podium by just 71 thousandths of a second after six hours of racing

Strakka Racing continued its improved run of form in the FIA World Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring, just missing out on a podium by a mere 71 thousandths of a second. A stellar drive ... [Read More]

Old 19 Jul 2016 11:22
 
Points Haul in Holland for Ilott
Click image for larger version Name: 2016-FIA-F3-06-Suer-3940.jpg Views: 1200 Size: 1.11 MB ID: 7086
Trio of top six finishes, including a podium see Callum Ilott edge nearer to championship leader

European F3 front-runner Callum Ilott secured three top six finishes, topped by a race two podium, to close the gap to the championship points leader in Holland this weekend. Set amidst... [Read More]

Old 27 Jun 2016 13:39
 
Knocked out on penalties
Click image for larger version Name: 16F3Norisring3112_1.jpg Views: 1496 Size: 2.40 MB ID: 7082
Two top 10 finishes but ultimately an unsatisfying weekend

Hertfordshires Callum Ilott endured a frustrating weekend on the Norisring street circuit in Germany with just two seventh places finishes and a sense of what might have been. Despite its seemingly simple layout of just four co... [Read More]

