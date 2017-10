kyalamigeorge Rookie

Dave Brodie storyteller Just finished reading "RACE ENGINES ARE EASY, 25 Years of BBR Brodie Brittain Racing 1985-2010". Thoroughly enjoyed the book, highly recommend it, lots of laughs and some sad tales as well. Anyone with an interest in the trials and tribulations of the tuning business and fast cars will enjoy this book. Dave Brodie is a great storyteller. The book can be ordered from Dave Brodie at:- davidbrodie.co.uk

In case you missed it his other book "Last Train To Cockfosters" is also a super read!!