Old Today, 06:42 (Ref:3757128)   #1
GpC reduced calendar next year
GpC, now running at Peter Auto meetings in mainland Europe, plus the Silverstone Classic, have struggled to get decent grids this year.

It has been reported in Motorsport News that next year they will only have 4 outings, which includes Le Mans Classic, where in 2016 they attracted over 40 entries. So is there one particular reason for the low turnouts this year (incl Silverstone last w/end), or are there several factors involved?

It also feels like the UK STCT (SuperTourer) series grid sizes have dropped, although I haven't researched to confirm or deny, so apologies if it isn't the case! There was a healthy turnout at The Classic, at least. These cars, like GpC, are virtually all original championship survivors, so extremely valuable and almost impossible to replicate. Could that have a bearing on how often they are raced now?
Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere. (Einstein)
As you say the Group C cars are unique so I'm not surprised they get small grids. Another point made by Peter Baker was the timing for the race at the Classic. It ran late in the day and maybe the drivers/owners felt that they'd rather be relaxing at that time of the day. Hence fewer entries.

The Supertourers were always going to struggle due to the complexity of the cars. This was when touring cars moved from "showroom spec" to higher levels of technology. It must take some effort to run these cars compared to a Group A, Group 2 or Group 1 car. Perhaps Jason M can enlighten us?

Hence the mixed grid made up of the other categories. That said, I'm told the race was entertaining.
Nobody told me we had a communication problem!
