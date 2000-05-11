GpC reduced calendar next year

Mike Bell Race Official Race Official Veteran



GpC, now running at Peter Auto meetings in mainland Europe, plus the Silverstone Classic, have struggled to get decent grids this year.



It has been reported in Motorsport News that next year they will only have 4 outings, which includes Le Mans Classic, where in 2016 they attracted over 40 entries. So is there one particular reason for the low turnouts this year (incl Silverstone last w/end), or are there several factors involved?



