ASFC17 R7 Townsville

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
BlueBlood Motorsport, Muta Taskurapu Racing, Pascofi Motorsport, Silvercrest Racing, , +2 Places
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Shane's Signs Racing, , , -3 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
3058
408
1
Shogun Autosport
Helix
3058
408
3
Duff Racing
Scrut
2914
-144
369
4
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
2866
-48
408
5
Lightning Comets
Razor
2814
-52
378
6
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
2802
-12
408
7
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
2661
-141
2
444
8
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
2614
-47
-1
318
9
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
2577
-37
1
381
10
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
2554
-23
-2
300
11
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
2511
-43
1
411
11
TGI Racing
Professor
2511
1
411
13
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
2496
-15
-2
384
14
All-American Racers
Matt
2475
-21
408
14
Team 'Tallica
ford71
2475
408
16
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
2461
-14
408
17
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
2358
-103
2
408
18
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
2356
-2
2
426
19
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
2355
-1
-2
378
20
Muznik Racing
Muznik
2323
-32
1
408
21
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
2298
-25
1
408
21
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
2298
-3
339
23
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
2265
-33
390
24
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
2211
-54
369
25
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
2193
-18
2
453
26
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
2184
-9
-1
345
27
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
2109
-75
1
381
28
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
2058
-51
-2
300
29
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
1914
-144
243
30
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
1794
-120
300
__________________
Lawrence Garfield (Other People's Money): "I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY."
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"