[VASC17R15R16 Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint, Queensland Raceway: 28-30 Jul The paperclip is the next stop on the VASC magical mystery tour



Wild cards this round, plus the 26 regular contenders.



LDM hasn't secured a pilot yet, I guess it isn't Thursday of race week.



Be interesting to see if Mr Hazelwood's wildcard will get him towards the mid grid in the main game races.



