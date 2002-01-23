bill.turnbull Rookie

Charles Lloyd R I P

I had a phone call this afternoon from his sister telling me that Charles died on Friday after a long illness. Charles lived in New Zealand and was an active marshal there, but had marshalled in the UK before he left and had also done some meetings when he came back to visit his family. He was a good friend who Shelagh and I met when we went to the A1 GP a few years ago. My last contact with him was by phone in February or March this year. I'm posting this here because I have no idea if anyone will remember him.