Lowndes' Last Full Time Year In 2018? Story Here



Likely to be a codriver for '19 if this is true, and would make a good pilot for a AGT team as well...



Presuming it's real...



Although they are probably the most up-Lowndes comments around, not talking up the future as hard as he always had.



A big call to be made next year sometime.



