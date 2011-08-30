ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



Congrats on the first event win for Toro Kimber with a total of 95 points. Second was Team Foggy Notion on 92pts and Little Hotels with 89 points.



In the overall Little Hotels total of 1412 points gives them a lead of 127 over TeamF1 on 1285pts. In third place is Sheep Chasers on 1272 points.



The fantasy drivers table along with the rest of the tables are below as always.



Next event is in the US so remember to check your local times for the start of FP1, if you want to make substitutions.



