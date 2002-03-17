Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
New site for finding freelance mechanics, data engineers, etc
Hi,

If this post gets removed fair enough, but I wondered if I could promote a free service I have setup dedicated to helping freelance motorsport people and teams find each other.



It's called Pitlane Industries and it was born out of my regular habit of helping teams find data engineers (I work for a data logging manufacturer).

Currently the site has over 115 users of varying locations, experience levels and skillsets. It also lists about 9 jobs, although this should increase as teams start thinking about next season.

Every aspect of the site is completely free. This is not a money making exercise, it was built just to assist small teams/racers find volunteer helpers and larger teams find experienced staff.

www.pit-in.co.uk

All the Best

Matthew Poat
