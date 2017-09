Armchair Enthusiast Rookie

Join Date: Aug 2008 Towcester Posts: 71

VBox Standalone Predictive Lap Timer for sale Hi All,



I am selling a used VBox Predictive Lap Timer (the blue metal standalone type). If you are interested, drop me a PM.



You can find more information on the unit I am selling here -



All the Best



Matthew Hi All,I am selling a used VBox Predictive Lap Timer (the blue metal standalone type). If you are interested, drop me a PM.You can find more information on the unit I am selling here - https://www.pit-in.co.uk/forum/?view=thread&id=2 All the BestMatthew