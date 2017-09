YMTV Racing Rookie

Tonight! Live with the YMTV Super Trophy Final Round For those Japspeed enthusiasts out there, our final round is being hosted by one of the top teams in Forza - JSR! Tune in tonight at 8pm as we give away prizes!



We have:

The Toyota Supra around the Glen!

The Mazda RX7 around Silverstone GP

The Honda Civic BTCC around Road Atlanta

The Nismo GT-R GT around Catalunya



