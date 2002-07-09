Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Indycar Series
Reload this Page Round 10: Kohler Grand Prix. Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. June 23-25.
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Indycar Series | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 12:45 (Ref:3746027)   #1
bjohnsonsmith
Race Official
Veteran
 
bjohnsonsmith's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
United States
London, England
Posts: 14,584
bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!
Round 10: Kohler Grand Prix. Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. June 23-25.
Round 10: Kohler Grand Prix. Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. June 23-25.

The 2016 Kohler Grand Prix was the first major AOWR event to be held at Road America, since the Champ Car Generac Grand Prix of Road America, in August 2007. Up until then, Road America had been a perennial event on the CART/Champ Car calendar, from 1982 - 2007, with the exception of 2005 due to payment issues. The first race was won by Héctor Rebaque for Forsythe Racing, in a March 82C-Ford Cosworth DFX and Sébastien Bourdais won the 2007 race for Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing, in a Panoz DP-01-Cosworth XFE. With the merger of Champ Car and the IRL in 2008, the race was dropped from the calendar.

The very first race to be held at Elkhart Lake was in 1950 and organized by the Chicago Region and Milwaukee Region of The Sports Car Club of America. It was the first of three races from 1950 - 1952, which were held on courses layed out on public roads. However, after a fatal accident at Watkins Glen in 1952, it was decided to discontinue motor racing on all public roads and the event was moved to a private, purpose built course. Highway engineer Clif Tufte, got together with local citizens and the Chicago Region of the Sports Car Club of America to develop and build a permanent racecourse. On September 10, 1955, Road America held its first SCCA national race weekend.

Since then, the track has hosted many major American motorsport's series, including the American Le Mans Series, CART, NASCAR and the United States Road Racing Championship. During this time the layout has hardly changed, apart from a chicane that was installed for AMA motorcycle competitors at The Kink.

Last year's race was won by Will Power, equaling Johnny Rutherford's 13 IndyCar victories. Power qualified on Pole, taking the lead from the start of the race, where he remained for the duration largly unchallenged, except for the last few laps. Tony Kanaan was able to close the gap on Power to only half a second by the final lap. However, Power had saved most of his push-to-passes, allowing him to use them for most of the final lap, holding of Kanaan. There was only one caution period on On lap 40, when the rear suspension on Conor Daly's car failed, sending him into the wall in turn one.

Some trivia:
The driver with the most wins: 3.
Mario Andretti: 1983, 1984, 1987.
Emerson Fittipaldi, 1986, 1988, 1982.
Michael Andretti: 1991, 1992, 1996.

The team with the most wins: 10.
Newman/Haas Racing: 1983, 1984, 1987, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2007.

Original track layout:


Current track layout:


Length: 4.048 miles (6.515 km)
Turns: 14

Lap record:
Dario Franchitti, August 19, 2000. 1:39.866, 145.924 mph (234.84 km/h). Team Kool Green, Reynard 2KI-Honda HRK. CART FedEx Championship Series.

Last year's winner:
Will Power, Team Penske. Dallara DW12-Chevrolet IndyCar V6.

Laps 50
Distance 202.4 Miles (325.731 km)
Race Time 1:39:10.3044
Speed 121.426 Mph (195.416 km/h)

Cautions:
1, laps 4.

TV Broadcast
NBCSN, Jun 25.
12:30pm ET.
bjohnsonsmith is online now  
__________________
"If you're not winning you're not trying."
Colin Chapman.
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Indycar Series | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Indycar Series | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Round 10: Kohler Grand Prix. Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. 24th-26th June. bjohnsonsmith Indycar Series 70 30 Jun 2016 23:17
Is Roger Penske buying CART shares? (Elkhart Lake grapevine) Muzza ChampCar World Series 12 18 Jul 2002 10:35
ALMS Elkhart Lake pictures Muzza Sportscar & GT Racing 33 17 Jul 2002 06:13
ALMS/IMSA Historic GTP - Elkhart Lake pictures Muzza Historic Racing Today 24 15 Jul 2002 03:33
MK to outsource parts from Penske (Elkhart Lake grapevine) Muzza IRL Indycar Series 5 9 Jul 2002 14:40


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 13:56.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.