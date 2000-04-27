Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page Richie Stanaway - Main Game Potential Or Not?
View Poll Results: Should Richie Stanaway do Development in 2017 in preparation for 2018
Yes 1 100.00%
No 0 0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Old Today, 06:57 (Ref:3766988)   #31
mceci1
Originally Posted by T-star View Post
Ok Mceci - Stanaway had engine problems in P1 and P3 was completely wet.

Matt Campbell was P20 in P3 but we aren't going to say that he can't drive all of a sudden!

Sometimes you just need to calm down. Stanaway is not going to do Super2, he's ready for main game. Just accept it.


Will Brown - he is not ready for main game, but will be soon. Just needs to be more consistent...but he is MUCH younger that Stanaway. He has time.

Honestly, Will Brown isn't consistant. I disagree, he is more consistent then the top runners, not as good in results, and not ready, but he has speed to be in there in 2019. I am going to hate it next year when Richie is in there battling in the odd race, then people go bashing him, and it isn't a matter or maybe, it WILL happen, both you and I know what people are like, despite having variant opinions on the best way, we can see his talent, others cant, and look out when he has a bad round, the likes of Frosty and Lowndes get hammered by the idiotic comments I'll say everywhere
Old Today, 08:15 (Ref:3767010)   #32
Razor
10-10ths official Trekkie
Plus trying to get a seat in the main game is beyond cut throat. The main reason why I never pursued a drive in the main Championship compared to Super 2 and Kumho.
Old Today, 08:29 (Ref:3767014)   #33
billybanana
Stanaway is supremely talented and could be anything. Super2 would be a complete waste of time. I for one look forward to seeing him on the main game grid next season.
Old Today, 09:13 (Ref:3767022)   #34
mceci1
Originally Posted by billybanana View Post
Stanaway is supremely talented and could be anything. Super2 would be a complete waste of time. I for one look forward to seeing him on the main game grid next season.
What I am saying is development isn't going to be a waste, say he does the rest of the season and does well, then no reason why he couldn't go into 2018, I never said that he shouldn't go up if he is giving results, only if he isn't. My original opinion has been twisted and turned by other comments of certain type, you will be able to see what.
Old Today, 09:25 (Ref:3767025)   #35
V8 Fireworks
Originally Posted by mceci1 View Post
What I am saying is development isn't going to be a waste, say he does the rest of the season and does well, then no reason why he couldn't go into 2018, I never said that he shouldn't go up if he is giving results, only if he isn't. My original opinion has been twisted and turned by other comments of certain type, you will be able to see what.
Sure RS doing the rest of Super2 would be great, budget permitting!

However, running in Super2 instead of doing 3 times the mileage per season in a main game with better competition to race against, seems like a waste of time.

Super2 is there for people out of karts, out of Formula Ford, out of Improved Production, V8 Ute racing or to a lesser extent for privateer/gentleman racers; so they can do miles and race without the pressure or costs of the Supercars series... It's not there for seasoned professionals of international motorsport.

Budget permitting, the lesser experienced Super2 drivers should probably be doing both Super2 and Kumho series (and heck, NZV8 too if budget permits), as Super2 is probably not enough seat time.
Old Today, 09:36 (Ref:3767032)   #36
mceci1
Originally Posted by V8 Fireworks View Post
Sure RS doing the rest of Super2 would be great, budget permitting!

However, running in Super2 instead of doing 3 times the mileage per season in a main game with better competition to race against, seems like a waste of time.

Super2 is there for people out of karts, out of Formula Ford, out of Improved Production, V8 Ute racing or to a lesser extent for privateer/gentleman racers; so they can do miles and race without the pressure or costs of the Supercars series... It's not there for seasoned professionals of international motorsport.

Budget permitting, the lesser experienced Super2 drivers should probably be doing both Super2 and Kumho series (and heck, NZV8 too if budget permits), as Super2 is probably not enough seat time.

Exactly, I can see though how yourself and Billy would have been confused or mixed up in it all, easily done, It seems I had the opinion that he should run it out for this season and get miles around the other tracks. But it seems that it was blown out of proportion, even to the point that some defending him are just going off the original
Old Today, 09:46 (Ref:3767033)   #37
T-star
Nobody is twisting your words. You talk a lot and change your tune almost on a post by post basis.

Even uncle Peckstar isn't defending you anymore
Old Today, 09:48 (Ref:3767034)   #38
Umai Naa
It's like the rebuttle is written and sent before the post was read.
Old Today, 09:51 (Ref:3767035)   #39
old fart
It seems to me that this thread is starting to show the unfortunate symptoms of Politician's Disease - mental constipation and verbal diarrhoea !!
Old Today, 10:10 (Ref:3767039)   #40
mceci1
Originally Posted by T-star View Post
Nobody is twisting your words. You talk a lot and change your tune almost on a post by post basis.

Even uncle Peckstar isn't defending you anymore
Personal attack on Peckstar now, that's low, again.

Peckstar isn't wasting his time trying to tell you over and over again that Stanaway will benefit from a season in development. I never said 2018, I said a season, that may be this season. Read, seriously.

I beat the tides would turn if the Stanaway is great, Stanaway is great, Stanaway is great comments were targeted like the comments of development are. What a joke this is starting to become. Absolute joke
Old Today, 10:17 (Ref:3767040)   #41
T-star
Stanaway won't benefit from a season in Super2

It would be a waste of a year.



He has done his development already. Don't get angry just because you can't express yourself without confusing the general public.
Old Today, 10:47 (Ref:3767048)   #42
mceci1
I never started this thread. But to the admin who did, well done. Makes it separated from the other threads and therefore less confusing
Old Today, 10:49 (Ref:3767050)   #43
mceci1
Originally Posted by T-star View Post
Stanaway won't benefit from a season in Super2

It would be a waste of a year.



He has done his development already. Don't get angry just because you can't express yourself without confusing the general public.
Are you kidding, I never said any year in general, but he cant go into in for this season, why not develop.
