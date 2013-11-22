ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



Joint winners in Mexico with 109 points were Razzzor's Edge and Team Foggy Notion. Next up was Goblin Target Racing with 101pts.



Team Foggy Notion have top or joint top scored in 5 events this season with Razor having done so in 2 events.





In the overall Little Hotels with a total of 1550 points has seen their lead cut to 81points by Team Foggy Notion who have jumped into second place with 1469 pts. Team F1 is in third with 1455 points.

SuperChilliF1 and Shark Fin Soup F1 remain in 4th and 5th respectively.



Fantasy points are shown below as always. Brazil next time out so check your times for the start of FP1 where ever you are, if you want to make a late substitution.




