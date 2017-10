BillWiskins Racer

Join Date: Mar 2012 Brighton Posts: 251

I think a G27 or even a Driving Force GT still hold up pretty well if you're lucky enough to find one. I used my DFGT for three(I think?) years before a pedal fault (which could probably have been fixed, to be honest) nudged me into looking for an upgrade. I've had the T300RS Alcantara for about a year now and despite reading about reliability issues, (touch wood) I've had no problems at all. This version comes with the upgraded pedal set, so there's a clutch pedal and an included brake pedal 'mod' which improves braking feel by about 1000%. To me it's as good as it gets without upgrading to a much more expensive load cell pedal set.



So, yeah. I'd have still been using my DFGT if it had remained healthy, but I can totally recommend the T300RS if you want to splash out a little.