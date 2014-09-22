Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 16:18   #1
tbtstt
Join Date: Jan 2008
United Kingdom
Redhill, England
Posts: 2,698
World Rallycross Championship R9 2017  Loheac, France
Entry lists for Loheac have been revealed, links as follows:

World Rallycross - Supercars
European Rallycross - Supercars
European Rallycross - Super 1600

60 Supercars (25 World/35 Euro, plus 5 reserve)
35 Super 1600 (plus 1 reserve)
Today, 16:39   #2
Matt
Join Date: Feb 2006
United States
Connecticut
Posts: 6,895
I wish we had that kinda entry list for Supercars here.

I also love Olivier's Dacia Sueprcar
Today, 17:01   #3
tbtstt
Join Date: Jan 2008
United Kingdom
Redhill, England
Posts: 2,698
Quote:
Originally Posted by Matt View Post
I also love Olivier's Dacia Sueprcar
It sounded pretty good when it was running at Loheac in 2015, didn't have enough grunt to match the front runners though!
World Rallycross Championship 2017 tbtstt Rallying & Rallycross 469 26 Jun 2017 17:14
World Rallycross R8 - Loheac, France tbtstt Rallying & Rallycross 45 26 Sep 2016 13:32
World Rallycross R9 - Loheac, France tbtstt Rallying & Rallycross 14 21 Sep 2015 09:08
World Rallycross R8 - Loheac, France tbtstt Rallying & Rallycross 27 22 Sep 2014 08:50


