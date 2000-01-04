Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 16:43   #1
karimbo
Join Date: Oct 2004
Canada
Montreal, Canada
Posts: 545
On a humorous note...
Not long ago, I had posted a request to have an eclusive thread for Formula E.

I was answered that Formula E gets 12 000 views, while Formula 2 gets 20 000. When Formula E will become more interesting and will have more views, maybe there will be a Formula E exclusive thread.

With this same logic we could say that a thread which discusses Kim Kardashian's a$$ would get million of views, while a thread discussing Einstein's theory of relativity would not get as many. Should we conclude that Kim is more interesting than Albert? Is quantity a metric for interesting?

1) Max Verstappen is genetically designed for absolute speed.
2) KUBICA IS GOD !
3) The Truth is: Williams FW18 & FW19 were THE most UNDER rated cars in history....
Old Today, 17:49   #2
tux
Join Date: Jan 2006
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Posts: 3,370
Quote:
Originally Posted by karimbo
Not long ago, I had posted a request to have an eclusive thread for Formula E.

I was answered that Formula E gets 12 000 views, while Formula 2 gets 20 000. When Formula E will become more interesting and will have more views, maybe there will be a Formula E exclusive thread.

With this same logic we could say that a thread which discusses Kim Kardashian's a$$ would get million of views, while a thread discussing Einstein's theory of relativity would not get as many. Should we conclude that Kim is more interesting than Albert? Is quantity a metric for interesting?

??
