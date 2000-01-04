karimbo Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2004 Montreal, Canada Posts: 545

On a humorous note... <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Not long ago, I had posted a request to have an eclusive thread for Formula E.



I was answered that Formula E gets 12 000 views, while Formula 2 gets 20 000. When Formula E will become more interesting and will have more views, maybe there will be a Formula E exclusive thread.



With this same logic we could say that a thread which discusses Kim Kardashian's a$$ would get million of views, while a thread discussing Einstein's theory of relativity would not get as many. Should we conclude that Kim is more interesting than Albert? Is quantity a metric for interesting?



Not long ago, I had posted a request to have an eclusive thread for Formula E.I was answered that Formula E gets 12 000 views, while Formula 2 gets 20 000. When Formula E will become more interesting and will have more views, maybe there will be a Formula E exclusive thread.With this same logic we could say that a thread which discusses Kim Kardashian's a$$ would get million of views, while a thread discussing Einstein's theory of relativity would not get as many. Should we conclude that Kim is more interesting than Albert? Is quantity a metric for interesting?