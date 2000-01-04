Not long ago, I had posted a request to have an eclusive thread for Formula E.
I was answered that Formula E gets 12 000 views, while Formula 2 gets 20 000. When Formula E will become more interesting and will have more views, maybe there will be a Formula E exclusive thread.
With this same logic we could say that a thread which discusses Kim Kardashian's a$$ would get million of views, while a thread discussing Einstein's theory of relativity would not get as many. Should we conclude that Kim is more interesting than Albert? Is quantity a metric for interesting?