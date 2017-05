Motosports Rookie

Join Date: Jan 2016 Ohio Posts: 2

2017 Pit Walk Passes I have 3 Pit Walk Passes for Sale...



Usually 650 Euros each - Will entertain reasonable offers



I also have 8 General Admission Tickets to sell - usually 82 Euro will sell for 50 each or 600 for the 8





(URL and email removed by Aysedasi - contact to be made with member/seller by PM if interested) I havefor Sale...Usually 650 Euros each - Will entertain reasonable offersI also have 8 General Admission Tickets to sell - usually 82 Euro will sell for 50 each or 600 for the 8 Last edited by Aysedasi; Today at 20:58 .