Fred Bromley Racer



Silverstone BTCC Due to bad weather today, we are going to have to start early on SUNDAY morning.

Sign on will now be at 7:30 and NOT 08:00.

Obs Briefing, track inspection etc times will be as Saturday.

Please let anybody else know who needs to know.

