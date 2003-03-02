Scanning negatives and photographs

Adam43 Race Official Race Official 20KPINAL



A few years ago I embarked on project to scan old photos and negatives to add to the digital library. I used simple flatbed scanner and got decent results that I was happy about. I had settled on resolution and other settings for both photos and negatives.



I went for completeness, scanning everything not just the best. It was time consuming and eventually it got lower priority as other things in life got in the way.



However recently I had need to find one of these old photographs that I had scanned and was reminded that I still had others to do.



I'm wondering if I could invest in some more up to date hardware and software to make the job easier.



Is there a "bulk" scanner for photographs and negatives that anyone here can recommend? I'd like to scan several at once and simply save them as individual files to assess and catalogue later. Or even one that might add some location and date data during the scan?



