Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Motorsport Art & Photography
Reload this Page Scanning negatives and photographs
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport Art & Photography | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 21:41 (Ref:3773925)   #1
Adam43
Race Official
20KPINAL
 
Adam43's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
European Union
The Road to Rouen
Posts: 30,971
Adam43 is the undisputed Champion of the World!Adam43 is the undisputed Champion of the World!Adam43 is the undisputed Champion of the World!Adam43 is the undisputed Champion of the World!Adam43 is the undisputed Champion of the World!Adam43 is the undisputed Champion of the World!Adam43 is the undisputed Champion of the World!Adam43 is the undisputed Champion of the World!Adam43 is the undisputed Champion of the World!Adam43 is the undisputed Champion of the World!Adam43 is the undisputed Champion of the World!
Scanning negatives and photographs
A few years ago I embarked on project to scan old photos and negatives to add to the digital library. I used simple flatbed scanner and got decent results that I was happy about. I had settled on resolution and other settings for both photos and negatives.

I went for completeness, scanning everything not just the best. It was time consuming and eventually it got lower priority as other things in life got in the way.

However recently I had need to find one of these old photographs that I had scanned and was reminded that I still had others to do.

I'm wondering if I could invest in some more up to date hardware and software to make the job easier.

Is there a "bulk" scanner for photographs and negatives that anyone here can recommend? I'd like to scan several at once and simply save them as individual files to assess and catalogue later. Or even one that might add some location and date data during the scan?
Adam43 is offline  
__________________
News just in. Every manufacturer to pull out of every race series ever.
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport Art & Photography | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport Art & Photography | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Scanning loads and loads of photos. Adam43 Motorsport Art & Photography 8 1 Dec 2011 08:41
Bulk scanning of negatives? Kelvin Motorsport Art & Photography 2 6 Dec 2005 12:17
Cleaning negatives and slides Stephen H Motorsport Art & Photography 11 30 Sep 2003 16:28
photography - scanning negatives woodyracing Motorsport Art & Photography 13 11 Mar 2003 13:37
Scanning negatives pauldavid Motorsport Art & Photography 2 2 Mar 2003 22:25


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 23:07.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.