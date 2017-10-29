So apparently after one 24 hour race
at Pergusa in 2004
there will be another iteration of it at the end of october - the 24 Ore di Sicily on the Autodromo di Pergusa.
I heard about it at the beginning of this year, but hardly any info was to be found. Now there is a facebook page
online and an event
in facebook, some other information (regulations etc.) can be found on the website of the organize
r aswell. Sadly, everything is in italian and I hardly understand anything.
I wonder how big the entry list will be and what it will consist of - my guess is the usual mix of GT3/national GTs, touring cars, production cars.
I truly hope this works out and will be done properly.
Programme: