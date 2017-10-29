Mitchi_S Racer

24 Ore di Sicilia (Pergusa) - 28./29. october 2017

So apparently after one



I heard about it at the beginning of this year, but hardly any info was to be found. Now there is a



I wonder how big the entry list will be and what it will consist of - my guess is the usual mix of GT3/national GTs, touring cars, production cars.



I truly hope this works out and will be done properly.



Programme:



