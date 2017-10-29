Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 07:44 (Ref:3759684)   #1
Mitchi_S
24 Ore di Sicilia (Pergusa) - 28./29. october 2017
So apparently after one 24 hour race at Pergusa in 2004 there will be another iteration of it at the end of october - the 24 Ore di Sicily on the Autodromo di Pergusa.

I heard about it at the beginning of this year, but hardly any info was to be found. Now there is a facebook page online and an event in facebook, some other information (regulations etc.) can be found on the website of the organizer aswell. Sadly, everything is in italian and I hardly understand anything.

I wonder how big the entry list will be and what it will consist of - my guess is the usual mix of GT3/national GTs, touring cars, production cars.

I truly hope this works out and will be done properly.

Programme:
