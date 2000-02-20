dodge1970 Rookie

Hi wondering if anyone can help me with information regarding history or anything on my March 733-14 .

Have had car for 20+ years was bought from a gentleman in London who's name escapes me at the moment he used to run it in historic F3 races in England.

I live in Scotland 20 mins from knock hill but unfortunately only racing is down south.so when i used car originally it was for mainly sprinting in the Scottish championship but wife and kids came along and soon put a stop to that!!!

So it is now time to get back to some sort of motor sport and thought i would start trying to dig up some history on said chassis as i should really have done it when i bought it.

Hope someone out their knows the chassis.



