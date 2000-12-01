Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > National & Club Racing
Reload this Page BRSCC Chair Bernard Cottrell steps down
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | National & Club Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 12:13 (Ref:3776590)   #1
Greem
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Greem's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
United Kingdom
Loughborough
Posts: 2,604
Greem will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameGreem will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameGreem will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameGreem will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameGreem will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameGreem will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameGreem will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameGreem will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
BRSCC Chair Bernard Cottrell steps down
http://brscc.co.uk/BERNARD-COTTRELL-...BRSCC-CHAIRMAN

Best of luck, Bernard, hopefully you'll crack the health situation as you've managed everything else. You've left some mighty big shoes for Peter to fill.
Greem is online now  
__________________
Unconsciously incompetent since 1970.
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | National & Club Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | National & Club Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Prof Sid Watkins steps down. Super Tourer Formula One 21 24 Jan 2005 10:49
Ove Andersson steps down as Toyota Team Principal Super Tourer Formula One 7 20 Dec 2003 03:32
Craig Pollock steps down from BAR cos Formula One 25 18 Dec 2001 20:28
Tony Noske Steps Down From Prancing Horse Racing RaceTime Australasian Touring Cars. 3 15 Oct 2001 18:39
France steps down, Helton president John B NASCAR & Stock Car Racing 1 1 Dec 2000 00:21


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 14:32.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.