Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] R17 USA Results
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 14:16 (Ref:3776613)   #1
ScotsBrutesFan
Race Official
Veteran
 
ScotsBrutesFan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Scotland
West Lothian
Posts: 4,600
ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the championship!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the championship!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the championship!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the championship!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the championship!
R17 USA Results
The winner of the event in the USA was Team F1 with 98points, this was their 4th win of the season. Second with 97pts was Team Foggy Notion with Montgolfier Racing third with 88pts.

In the overall

Little Hotels on 1490pts has a 107 point lead over Team F1 on 1383pts. Team Foggy Notion have now climbed up into third place with 1360pts, 10 ahead of SuperChilliF1 on 1350pts. The top 5 being rounded out by Shark Fin Soup F1 on 1342 points.

The fantasy drivers is below as always if you want to make any changes the start of FP1 is the cut off. remember it's been confirmed that Kyvat will not race the remainder of the season.

As we are in Mexico this time, please remember to check your local timings.
Attached Thumbnails
USA Qually Result.jpg   USA Race Result.jpg   Team scores.jpg  

Overall after USA.jpg   Fantasy after USA.jpg  
ScotsBrutesFan is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Official] R17 - Jap Results ScotsBrutesFan Predictions Contest & Fun 1 19 Oct 2016 17:27
[Official] R17 2015 - Mexico Results ScotsBrutesFan Predictions Contest & Fun 2 9 Nov 2015 21:19
(SSEC) R17 Challenge AoB Special Stage My Track Designs 3 27 Feb 2015 15:06
[Official] R17 ADh - 2013 F1 Fantasy Results ScotsBrutesFan Predictions Contest & Fun 5 13 Nov 2013 20:07


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 16:02.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.