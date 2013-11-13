ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



Join Date: Jul 2003 West Lothian Posts: 4,600

R17 USA Results <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> The winner of the event in the USA was Team F1 with 98points, this was their 4th win of the season. Second with 97pts was Team Foggy Notion with Montgolfier Racing third with 88pts.



In the overall



Little Hotels on 1490pts has a 107 point lead over Team F1 on 1383pts. Team Foggy Notion have now climbed up into third place with 1360pts, 10 ahead of SuperChilliF1 on 1350pts. The top 5 being rounded out by Shark Fin Soup F1 on 1342 points.



The fantasy drivers is below as always if you want to make any changes the start of FP1 is the cut off. remember it's been confirmed that Kyvat will not race the remainder of the season.



As we are in Mexico this time, please remember to check your local timings. The winner of the event in the USA was Team F1 with 98points, this was their 4th win of the season. Second with 97pts was Team Foggy Notion with Montgolfier Racing third with 88pts.In the overallLittle Hotels on 1490pts has a 107 point lead over Team F1 on 1383pts. Team Foggy Notion have now climbed up into third place with 1360pts, 10 ahead of SuperChilliF1 on 1350pts. The top 5 being rounded out by Shark Fin Soup F1 on 1342 points.The fantasy drivers is below as always if you want to make any changes the start of FP1 is the cut off. remember it's been confirmed that Kyvat will not race the remainder of the season.As we are in Mexico this time, please remember to check your local timings. Attached Thumbnails



