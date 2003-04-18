dikko Racer

The annual guff and gusto of our little Historic (Vintage?) Formula Ford Series 2017

Historic Formula Ford Race Series. Race dates, Info, contacts, news



One of the best UK Racing Series in Historic racing and we are pretty busy & friendly too...!



Organised by The Historic Sports Car Club and sponsored in association with Avon Tyres.



Get the latest and a lot more from our website at



Look in on us, (link above, click 'videos' then 'HFF Videos') we are a busy bunch and can be rather exciting at times....



For 2017 we will continue our 'come one - come all' racing format where we will not have any reserves at some races (dependent on circuit grid numbers). There will be double qualifying sessions where the top half of each will qualify for race 2 and the lower group are in race 1.

Top finishers in race 1 then go into race 2 subject to grid space.



It seemed to work last time and made life interesting and like abilities raced together. Good eh?



provisional dates for Historic Formula Fords 2017.



Saturday 8 April, Donington Park. One of the best Park Circuits you'd ever want for. Airshelta is our sponsor for the day and it will be hot soup all round on them. Thanks Airshelta!



Sat/Sun 20/21 May, Silverstone GP (International Trophy) HFF's have a great time here and without doubt there will be a 55 - car grid - watch this space. Starts with drinks reception in an Art Gallery don'tcha know (courtesy of Speedsport). Practice for The Classic will be in demand.



Sat/Sun 17/18 Jun, Cadwell Park (Wolds Trophy) sponsored by Ledwell Plastics (a terrific company if you are in need of, er, plastic!) HFF Cricket match and if we're lucky, Tea & Scones - oh we are sooo civilised...



Sat/Sun 1/2 Jul, Brands Hatch GP Circuit (Historic Super Prix) BIG meet - 50 years of FF celebrated by great racing and FF celebs galore. Party Sponsors are Worthing Implant Centre (they give us a brilliant smile) and JVM Consultants - if you need a town planned...(!)



Silverstone Classic, revised date of 28-30 July. Our Little band of heroes will be celebrated again at this racefest. There may be a party or two...55 on the grid.....and maybe another 55 reserves? Two races??????



Sat/Sun 5/6 Aug, Croft Nostalgia Weekend HFF X 2 Races, Dinner & Dance 40's style Saturday night We know how to live...and race... on one of the most understated of circuits in the UK. MK 8 Motorsport will badge this one - thanks Derek & James Buckton of Harrogate.



Sat-Mon 26-28 Aug, Oulton Park International (Gold Cup) full circuit. Great crowds, great circuit and wonderful cars off & on track. Grant Motorsport are sponsoring and helping to provide HFF to be one of the best shows there and will suffer for it by paying over-the-odds entry. Odd.



Sat 23 Sep, Snetterton another great Scholarly FF circuit, some don't like where it is but when they get there all is forgiven! And yes you guessed - sponsored by Scholar Engines.



Sat/Sun 21/22 Oct, Silverstone (National circuit) Trophy Finals. 'Rest-Express' Sponsored Event for a 'Polished Performance' erhem... with Prize presentations and champagne-ending Party... or hot soup in the paddock, in between, we race, boy do we race...



Tea, coffees, cakes, biscuits and soups going onto hot roasts will be attempted at most rounds of our programme - all subject to running around like blue-assed flies and with help from anyone we can collar!





(all info as at jan 2017 see further posts for firm dates).

Go to the HSCC website for the full programme of racing with us including F5000's F3's Touring Cars HFF 2000's and more. See link below.







Here's a link for more information on our series if you have an eligible pre 1972 car and want to join us.



link to the membership form.



Annual membership is £150. You will also need to register to a championship (HFF) by using the following form





You can of course have a one day membership for £20 giving you a one-off race at one meeting in the year.

Come and try us out for size...we race WITH friends not AGAINST them.



We will be at The Autosport Show and The RETRO Show - come and have a chat. See us on The HSCC Stand.



Finally the club has a useful website at http://www.historicff.co.uk/



STOP PRESS!!! Historic Formula Ford goes Pop!

The exciting HSCC Historic Formula Ford Series celebrating the Kent-engined

class's 50th year in 2017 announces an association with its 1960's fast

moving counterparts of the music world - the once illegal Radio Caroline!

Originally floating outside the 3-mile limit off the Essex coast and the

starting platform of many to become famous Pop Stars is now broadcasting

globally and still afloat off the Thames. The connection is very similar to

the everlasting popularity - and start of many Grand Prix Drivers careers -

of this great 1600 cc Formula. The Avon Tyre supported HFF Series organisers are hoping to attract a Headline sponsor for the 50th year with Radio Caroline's help supplying their support with promotion and regular news of the series.

Prospective Sponsors are welcome to

contact them on their website.



ALSO!!! We are looking to finance a couple of people to look after our hospitality side of things and may have a budget to pay for costs for a few rounds. Contact us if you would like to be involved on our social side. Historic Formula Ford Race Series. 