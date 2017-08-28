Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 01:43 (Ref:3762814)   #1
AoB Special Stage
Veteran
 
Join Date: Dec 2014
Estonia
Posts: 689
AoB Special Stage should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
2017-2018 Formula E Season
Here lies my excuse to start this thread over a month before pre-season testing.

http://www.fiaformulae.com/en/news/2...ndar-revealed/

http://www.crash.net/fe/news/872767/...or-season-four
"Trackmakers are making more slow corners and carmakers are making the cars faster in fast corners. The usual F1 stuff." -@rethla
