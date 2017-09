photohsr Racer

1930 BNC I'm not sure if this should be here or in the chassis archive, so if I am wrong please move it.

We are gathering information to help in the restoration of a 1930 BNC Type 527 Voiturette Chassis # 27119. We have most of the American history starting from about 1940, but nothing prior to that. The car has significant American history having taken part in the 1948 inaugural Watkins Glen "Grand Prix"

Any help would be most appreciated,

Thanks

