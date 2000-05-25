Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Yesterday, 05:50   #1
Umai Naa
Chef Sandown Seatbelts Illegal?
Some chat of tampered seatbelts doing the rounds at the minute.

Watch this space...
Yesterday, 06:03   #2
GTRMagic
Some chat of tampered seatbelts doing the rounds at the minute.

Watch this space...
Story Here
Yesterday, 06:36   #3
Ospi
Oh wow, that could have serious ramifications.
Yesterday, 20:21   #4
Compromised
Any eagle eyes see what car it was during the telecast?
Today, 09:00   #5
GTRMagic
Some chat of tampered seatbelts doing the rounds at the minute.

Watch this space...




...just in case it should disappear...

Wonder why it hasn't been picked up anywhere else?
Today, 09:21   #6
Umai Naa
Dunno. It's weird.

Mr Noonan was posed the question this evening, I've noticed. He appeared to be unaware of it.
Today, 16:45   #7
bludvl_x19
I think I can recall either RBR or Walkinshaw having this seatbelt setup.

It had the left shoulder and left lap belts already connected to the centre release latch.

Actually, it was shown when SvG got into his car for the final stint. I don't have the facilities to check, can someone confirm or tell me I'm dreaming?
Today, 18:08   #8
Compromised
Is rubberdown the only source?
