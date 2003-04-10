bjohnsonsmith Race Official Race Official Veteran



Join Date: Jul 2008 London, England Posts: 14,958

The head of the FIA's Formula 1 technical department, Marcin Budkowski, has resigned. <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> The head of the FIA's Formula 1 technical department, Marcin Budkowski, has resigned and according to this article, has been placed on three months gardening leave by the FIA.



http://classic.autosport.com/news/report.php/id/132031 The head of the FIA's Formula 1 technical department, Marcin Budkowski, has resigned and according to this article, has been placed on three months gardening leave by the FIA.