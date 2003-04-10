Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 19:27
bjohnsonsmith
The head of the FIA's Formula 1 technical department, Marcin Budkowski, has resigned.
The head of the FIA's Formula 1 technical department, Marcin Budkowski, has resigned and according to this article, has been placed on three months gardening leave by the FIA.

http://classic.autosport.com/news/report.php/id/132031
"If you're not winning you're not trying."
Colin Chapman.
