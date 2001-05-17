Used Dunlop CR65 - 550 L14

barnettracing Veteran



Good news; after three years, our MGB is finally ready to hit the track! Bad news; we've run out of budget (at the moment) for a brand new set of Dunlop CR65s.



I've checked with HP and they don't currently have any part worns in. They're going to get back to me on Monday (after the Equipe GTS relay at Silverstone) but, as we've got the first outing lined up for 13th October at Goodwood, I want to make sure I've got some tyres ready. I'm not sure the cheap ditchfinder specials we've been using on the 4.5-inch rims are really made of the right stuff for the track!



