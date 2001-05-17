Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 20:41 (Ref:3770012)   #1
barnettracing
Join Date: Aug 2010
United Kingdom
Dorset
Posts: 537
Used Dunlop CR65 - 550 L14
Good news; after three years, our MGB is finally ready to hit the track! Bad news; we've run out of budget (at the moment) for a brand new set of Dunlop CR65s.

I've checked with HP and they don't currently have any part worns in. They're going to get back to me on Monday (after the Equipe GTS relay at Silverstone) but, as we've got the first outing lined up for 13th October at Goodwood, I want to make sure I've got some tyres ready. I'm not sure the cheap ditchfinder specials we've been using on the 4.5-inch rims are really made of the right stuff for the track!

So, I don't suppose any Ten Tenthers have a secondhand set (550 L14) that they wouldn't mind parting with? I'm happy to pay, we just don't want to do our shakedown/winter testing on a brand new set, especially as there are sure to be a number of niggles to sort once we get going in anger.
2013, 2012, 2011 Champion of Brands Winner
2010 Ian Taylor Trophy Winner
