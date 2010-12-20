Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
ScotsBrutesFan
R14 Singapore Results
Sorry for the delay, the results and images were taken middle of last week, I forgot to post them. It was the rumour of Gasly driving this weekend that had me checking my own rules, when I noticed.

OK so Event 14 Singapore winner is Rolling Chicane Racing with 95 points, this is their second event win of the season. On the second step of the podium is Step Chasers with 91 points, and squeezing onto the third step together are BC Prehistoric Racing and Little Hotels, each scoring 89 points.

In the overall the leader has a margin that's not yet comfortable, but the fight for second place is heating up nicely.

Little Hotels 1255pts gives them a 105 point lead over Team F1 who have 1150pts. In third a further 22 points back, each with 1128pts are both SuperChilliF1 and Sheep Chasers.
SBF Racing and Shark Fin Soup F1 round out the top 5 each with 1110 points.

The fantasy drivers table will be shown below as usual.

A reminder if you want to make a substitution the cut of for Malaysia is the start of FP1. The event is running on local time this weekend, so be sure to check what time FP1 starts where you are.
