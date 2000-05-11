NaBUru38 Veteran



Joe Leonard (AMA and USAC champion)

http://www.racer.com/indycar/item/14...nard-1932-2017



"Joe Leonard was the AMA Grand National champion in 1954, 1956 and 1957 before retiring in 1961 to concentrate on cars, and Gurney gave him a shot in 1965.



At Langhorne, Kenyon crashed and was knocked out as his car was engulfed in fire. As he sat slumped in his burning roadster, Leonard jumped out of his damaged car and pulled Kenyon to safety.



In 1968, Leonard won the pole at Indy in Andy Granatelli's turbine and was nine laps away from victory when his fuel pump broke.



