Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Tributes Forum
Reload this Page Joe Leonard (AMA and USAC champion)
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 20:53 (Ref:3730193)   #1
NaBUru38
Veteran
 
NaBUru38's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,540
NaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridNaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Joe Leonard (AMA and USAC champion)
http://www.racer.com/indycar/item/14...nard-1932-2017

"Joe Leonard was the AMA Grand National champion in 1954, 1956 and 1957 before retiring in 1961 to concentrate on cars, and Gurney gave him a shot in 1965.

At Langhorne, Kenyon crashed and was knocked out as his car was engulfed in fire. As he sat slumped in his burning roadster, Leonard jumped out of his damaged car and pulled Kenyon to safety.

In 1968, Leonard won the pole at Indy in Andy Granatelli's turbine and was nine laps away from victory when his fuel pump broke.

He was snapped up by Parnelli Jones in 1971 and scored the first of his back-to-back USAC titles. For 1972 he was paired with Andretti and Unser in the Firestone-backed Super Team. Pelican clinched the crown with three races to go."
NaBUru38 is offline  
__________________
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Thanks to USAC and others at the USGP Stuart Hill Marshals Forum 18 12 Jul 2006 08:03
Paul Leonard's funeral details motorsportmarshal61 Marshals Forum 2 29 Apr 2006 18:50
Mark of respect for Paul Leonard White flag man Marshals Forum 4 27 Apr 2006 19:37
nicky hayden : ama superbike champion gomick Bike Racing 6 14 Aug 2002 12:46
USAC Sports car race at Pomona Testa Rossa Motorsport History 6 11 May 2000 16:05


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 21:39.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.