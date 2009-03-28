2018 Racing Calendar

I run a design agency by day, every year I spend a day or so putting together my own Racing calendar for the year. I watch most my Racing on demand in the week, or weeks after the race, so I like to have the calendar laid out so I can tick off/black out the races as I watch them.
Anyone interested in a nicely designed Racing calendar if I made it available?
I was thinking of ordering a couple nice sized printed editions for myself and friends that like Racing, so it works out a better price to order more
Anyone interested and if so what series do you follow? My calendar generally follows GT Racing with a few touring series and Indycar/F1
Price would be cost to print + shipping, no profit
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk