Old Today, 17:17 (Ref:3775645)   #1
Bcarr6
Join Date: Nov 2015
Posts: 1,005
2018 Racing Calendar
I run a design agency by day, every year I spend a day or so putting together my own Racing calendar for the year. I watch most my Racing on demand in the week, or weeks after the race, so I like to have the calendar laid out so I can tick off/black out the races as I watch them.

Anyone interested in a nicely designed Racing calendar if I made it available?

I was thinking of ordering a couple nice sized printed editions for myself and friends that like Racing, so it works out a better price to order more

Anyone interested and if so what series do you follow? My calendar generally follows GT Racing with a few touring series and Indycar/F1

Price would be cost to print + shipping, no profit


