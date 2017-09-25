Thought I'd start a new thread for any news regarding the 2018 World Rally Championship to keep news separate from the 2017 stuff.
In driver news Ott Tanak has signed for Toyota:
http://www.wrc.com/en/wrc/news/octob...0--12-12-.html
I thought he'd stick with M-Sport as he's been going well in the Ford. It leaves M-Sport with a real problem too - if they don't keep Ogier then they're going to be short of a lead driver. Presumably Suninen can step up to replace Tanak but they'll need an experienced driver too.
Tanaks move also means Haninen is out at Toyota - no real surprise as he's been some way off Latvala all year.