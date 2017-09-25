Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Clubmans Rallycross Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Other Motorsports > Rallying & Rallycross
Reload this Page 2018 World Rally Championship
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Rallying & Rallycross | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 07:55 (Ref:3774805)   #1
BertMk2
Race Official
Veteran
 
BertMk2's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Nr Maidstone, Kent
Posts: 8,405
BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!
2018 World Rally Championship
Thought I'd start a new thread for any news regarding the 2018 World Rally Championship to keep news separate from the 2017 stuff.

In driver news Ott Tanak has signed for Toyota:

http://www.wrc.com/en/wrc/news/octob...0--12-12-.html

I thought he'd stick with M-Sport as he's been going well in the Ford. It leaves M-Sport with a real problem too - if they don't keep Ogier then they're going to be short of a lead driver. Presumably Suninen can step up to replace Tanak but they'll need an experienced driver too.

Tanaks move also means Haninen is out at Toyota - no real surprise as he's been some way off Latvala all year.
BertMk2 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Rallying & Rallycross | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Rallying & Rallycross | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
World Rallycross Championship 2018 CS1 Rallying & Rallycross 32 15 Oct 2017 17:36
2018 Pirelli World Challenge silly season NaBUru38 North American Racing 45 10 Oct 2017 22:14
2018 Virgin Australia Supercar Championship Calendar GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 53 4 Oct 2017 10:04
Mull Rally 2018 speedyalpaca Rallying & Rallycross 3 25 Sep 2017 10:30


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 09:40.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.