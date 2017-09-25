BertMk2 Race Official Race Official Veteran



2018 World Rally Championship

Thought I'd start a new thread for any news regarding the 2018 World Rally Championship to keep news separate from the 2017 stuff.



In driver news Ott Tanak has signed for Toyota:



I thought he'd stick with M-Sport as he's been going well in the Ford. It leaves M-Sport with a real problem too - if they don't keep Ogier then they're going to be short of a lead driver. Presumably Suninen can step up to replace Tanak but they'll need an experienced driver too.



