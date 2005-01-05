Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Classic Cars Monthly Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Historic Racing & Motorsport History > Motorsport History
Reload this Page Group A Peugeot 205 GTI 1,6
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport History | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 07:31 (Ref:3740159)   #1
toftlarsen
Rookie
 
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 1
toftlarsen should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Group A Peugeot 205 GTI 1,6
Dear all

Im buliding a 205 GTI for historic rally and have a quistion regarding caburator insteat of injection:

If i have to follow the homologation A-5301 it says that i have to maintain the injection!. I have been running it with cab. for a couple of years now with cab(in another class) and like to continue with that. I been told that back in the 1985-1986 they were using cab. so now i have to prove which cab were used and so on......

anyone know some were to find such kind og "evidens material"

BR - new user from denmark
toftlarsen is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 07:49 (Ref:3740166)   #2
Gerard C
Subscriber
Racer
 
Join Date: May 2013
France
Paris area
Posts: 394
Gerard C should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Hi toftlarsen! You will for sure find help here. What you are looking after are evidences of what was "legally" used in period on at least one car raced during an international meeting - and recognized as such - if my understanding is good. May be the danish Peugeot subsidiary could help with photos and/or official documents. Are you in the process of applying an international HTP or a national one?
Gerard C is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport History | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport History | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Peugeot 205/309 GTI Group A Mike Bell Motorsport History 18 3 Nov 2015 12:10
Pug 205 GTi? Eddie_harasym Track Day Forum 11 5 Jan 2005 19:01


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 09:09.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.