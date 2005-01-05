toftlarsen Rookie

Group A Peugeot 205 GTI 1,6

Dear all



Im buliding a 205 GTI for historic rally and have a quistion regarding caburator insteat of injection:



If i have to follow the homologation A-5301 it says that i have to maintain the injection!. I have been running it with cab. for a couple of years now with cab(in another class) and like to continue with that. I been told that back in the 1985-1986 they were using cab. so now i have to prove which cab were used and so on......



anyone know some were to find such kind og "evidens material"



