Dear all
Im buliding a 205 GTI for historic rally and have a quistion regarding caburator insteat of injection:
If i have to follow the homologation A-5301 it says that i have to maintain the injection!. I have been running it with cab. for a couple of years now with cab(in another class) and like to continue with that. I been told that back in the 1985-1986 they were using cab. so now i have to prove which cab were used and so on......
anyone know some were to find such kind og "evidens material"
BR - new user from denmark