speedy27 Rookie

Join Date: Sep 2008 Location: Australia Posts: 46

Historic Winton 2017 - event pics <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> A historic race meeting with a difference at Winton, approx. 2.5 hours north of Melbourne, Australia.



It was the 41st running of this annual event, which differs to the norm here by virtue of being a combined bike and car race meeting and also with a heavier than usual emphasis on the pre-1960 racing and sports racing cars.



This is a link to some of my pics from the event. Clicking on 'show more' near the top of the page shows the sequence of the pics plus a link to the results for easy ID of vehicles and drivers.



Hope you enjoy the pics.



https://www.flickr.com/photos/petere...57684665883066



If the hyperlink doesn't work, just copy and paste the following into your browser address bar : A historic race meeting with a difference at Winton, approx. 2.5 hours north of Melbourne, Australia.It was the 41st running of this annual event, which differs to the norm here by virtue of being a combined bike and car race meeting and also with a heavier than usual emphasis on the pre-1960 racing and sports racing cars.This is a link to some of my pics from the event. Clicking on 'show more' near the top of the page shows the sequence of the pics plus a link to the results for easy ID of vehicles and drivers.Hope you enjoy the pics.If the hyperlink doesn't work, just copy and paste the following into your browser address bar : https://www.flickr.com/photos/petere...57684665883066 Last edited by speedy27; Today at 10:56 . Reason: Hyperlink not working!