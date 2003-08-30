A historic race meeting with a difference at Winton, approx. 2.5 hours north of Melbourne, Australia.
It was the 41st running of this annual event, which differs to the norm here by virtue of being a combined bike and car race meeting and also with a heavier than usual emphasis on the pre-1960 racing and sports racing cars.
This is a link to some of my pics from the event. Clicking on 'show more' near the top of the page shows the sequence of the pics plus a link to the results for easy ID of vehicles and drivers.
Hope you enjoy the pics.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/petere...57684665883066
If the hyperlink doesn't work, just copy and paste the following into your browser address bar : https://www.flickr.com/photos/petere...57684665883066