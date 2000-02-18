Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 11:16 (Ref:3740210)   #1
plomax
Rookie
 
Join Date: Apr 2000
Location:
Edenbridge, Kent, UK
Posts: 29
plomax should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
What happens when an organiser forgets a penalty?
Hi All,
So here's the scenario... driver causes an accident, and CoC hands down a 10 place grid penalty for the next round of the series,
CoC isn't at the next round, championship organisers don't have a system in place to record carried forward penalties, so the driver qualifies in 2nd place and is lined up second on the grid by the officials.
At the end of the race day, the driver is informed that the organisers forgot his penalty, so he'll have to serve it at the next round!
My question is, is there anything in the FIA regulations about carrying forward forgotten penalties? The original penalty clearly states the Next round, if they forget, should that be the end of the matter?
Btw.. this series is not in UK, but is run under FIA regs.
Thanks!
