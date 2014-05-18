2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 6 Indianapolis 500

Hi, folks! Welcome to round 6 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. After such a long trip, let's hope that the race runs as scheduled.
Please pick 6 different drivers and a manufacturer.
o- Milk - 5x money; race winner.
o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 50)
o- Belt Challenge - Pagenaud vs Rossi ($ 500)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 500)
Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:
o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100
The stakes for the Indianapolis 500 are:
o- 3x: Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Kanaan.
o- 6x: Pagenaud, Newgarden, Castroneves, Power, Montoya.
o- 10x: Hinchcliffe, Rahal, Rossi.
o- 20x: Muñoz, Sato, Servia, Carpenter, Alonso (A).
o- 40x: Kimball, Aleshin, Andretti, Hildebrand.
o- 60x: Lazier, Chaves, Chilton (A), Jones (A).
o- 100x: Davison, Saavedra, Mann, Daly (A), Pigot (A), Karam (A).
o- Chevrolet: 4 to 1.
o- Honda: 3 to 1.
As this crippled hotel computer doesn't let me open multiple browser tabs or windows, I have forgotten a few drivers and may have made mistakes with appprentices.
Please place your bets before the green flag. Good luck!