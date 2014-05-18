NaBUru38 Veteran



2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 6 Indianapolis 500

Hi, folks! Welcome to round 6 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. After such a long trip, let's hope that the race runs as scheduled.



Please pick 6 different drivers and a manufacturer.



o- Milk - 5x money; race winner.

o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.

o- Regular - 1x money.

o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.

o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 50)

o- Belt Challenge - Pagenaud vs Rossi ($ 500)

o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 500)



Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:



o- 1st - $ 1000

o- 2nd - $ 600

o- 3rd - $ 400

o- 4th - $ 300

o- 5th - $ 200

o- 6-10th - $ 100



The stakes for the Indianapolis 500 are:



o- 3x: Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Kanaan.

o- 6x: Pagenaud, Newgarden, Castroneves, Power, Montoya.

o- 10x: Hinchcliffe, Rahal, Rossi.

o- 20x: Muñoz, Sato, Servia, Carpenter, Alonso (A).

o- 40x: Kimball, Aleshin, Andretti, Hildebrand.

o- 60x: Lazier, Chaves, Chilton (A), Jones (A).

o- 100x: Davison, Saavedra, Mann, Daly (A), Pigot (A), Karam (A).



o- Chevrolet: 4 to 1.

o- Honda: 3 to 1.



As this crippled hotel computer doesn't let me open multiple browser tabs or windows, I have forgotten a few drivers and may have made mistakes with appprentices.



