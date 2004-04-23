Tourer Subscriber Veteran



They really are in a world of pain aren't they?



How many years now and still fuel consumption is an issue. When they first appeared there were some saying that their "advanced" engines would overcome the "dinosaur" pushrod motors but what we're now seeing is that life is never that simple.



Their continual issues with tyres is weird - maybe their "conservative" settings are still simply going too far beyond the limit that most other teams have worked out. Interesting comment from Lowndes on the weekend regarding the aero impact of running behind the Nissans being different from the other makes - maybe that different aero has the Nissans behaving really differently from the others, leading to their tyre issues?