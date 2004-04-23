Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Australasian Touring Cars.
Old Today, 03:27   #1
GTRMagic
Cheese "Fuel Deficit Put Us Out At Sandown" - Caruso
Story Here

Slow in a straight line, uses more fuel, blows tyres, can pop in a hot lap now and again.

Not too much positive there
Old Today, 03:39   #2
peckstar
so what was the excuse in the qualifying races. no fuel issues there, 10th and 11th

edit, that article is no longer found
Old Today, 03:50   #3
GTRMagic
That's odd...

Maybe the Nissan mafia rang up to complain?
Old Today, 03:55   #4
GTRMagic
Try that...
Old Today, 04:35   #5
Tourer
They really are in a world of pain aren't they?

How many years now and still fuel consumption is an issue. When they first appeared there were some saying that their "advanced" engines would overcome the "dinosaur" pushrod motors but what we're now seeing is that life is never that simple.

Their continual issues with tyres is weird - maybe their "conservative" settings are still simply going too far beyond the limit that most other teams have worked out. Interesting comment from Lowndes on the weekend regarding the aero impact of running behind the Nissans being different from the other makes - maybe that different aero has the Nissans behaving really differently from the others, leading to their tyre issues?
