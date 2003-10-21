SJA Racer

Join Date: Nov 2008 Posts: 347

VALE: Supercars ... and perhaps motorsport as a whole.



Yesterday I watched yet another artificial result created at the hands of a nonsensical bureaucracy. They should change the name of the series to the Virgin Australia Overly Regulated, No Longer Relevant, Rule Book Bureaucracy Championship.



I'm sure I'm not alone here in saying I've had enough. (*Waits for the 'don't let the door hit you on the way out' brigade...*)



A driver crosses a painted line, gains nothing, gets race ruined by arbitrary and non-fitting-of-the-crime penalties.



In a category within a sport that's already struggling to stay relevant, they have done an incredibly poor job of revising the rules and penalties if their aim this year was to 'let them race'; their changes have done anything but, making the category more out of touch and pushing it more and more into the realms of absurdity. Watching a telecast now comprises of more WTF moments than WOW moments.



The current cars are obsolete, no one wants a Gen2 (Group A) category. So where does that leave us? The motor vehicle itself is quickly becoming a relic, particularly in major cities. Add to this the media polished clan of drivers that say the same thing event-in and event-out (are they clones?), and accessibility of the category being reduced through means of PayTV, and it's no wonder interest in the category and motorsport as a whole seems to be dying.



When the current generation of Supercars fans dies off, there aren't going to be anywhere near as many replacement fans to take their place. Do you know why? Because unlike the days of old where the category was raw, relatable, relevant, accessible and full of colourful characters, even today it is anything but, and it will continue to go in the wrong direction - it's already a run away train at this point.



Then add to this that the "racing" these days is determined by bureaucratic ruling, and well, add it all up. What reason is there for people to give a **** about, what-ever-this-is, anymore?



Maintaining an interest in Supercars has become a very poor use of time. May as well watch something really interesting like a legal court drama series... Oh wait...



