Demolition derby in the UK - where to find a coach?

Watched some demolition derby competition last week and fell in love with this crazy motorsport! Considering taking part in some event like this but there are two problems: first - there are demolition derby competitions have place somewhere in the UK? And the second one: there are any sort of coaches in this sport that teach how to survive on the arena? tried to find answers through multiple sport search engines like this: https://zoptamo.com/uk/s-demolition_derby-c-uk-coach
but can't find any. Any help with this is appreciated.