Old Today, 00:44   #61
peckstar
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 13,548
Originally Posted by chavez
Take a moment to think about that.

GMH was willing to provide warranty coverage for modified vehicles outside of their normal assembly process to provide a revenue for HDT and for homolgation.

Arguably a bigger commitment than simply writing a cheque.

Not desperate just able to understand support can take on many different forms.
dude Ford are providing warranty for the Tickford Ranger, but that doesnt make PRA Ford supported, its very clear, just like it was in 1981 with Holden. Stop being desperate.
Trigger Warning. - You are not in a Safe Room
People may disagree with you.
However they should discuss your post and not you
Old Today, 01:32   #62
chavez
Join Date: Feb 2004
Australia
The Basin, Victoria
Posts: 1,548
Originally Posted by peckstar
dude Ford are providing warranty for the Tickford Ranger, but that doesnt make PRA Ford supported, its very clear, just like it was in 1981 with Holden. Stop being desperate.
GMH supported the business model that enabled HDT to exist. And allowed for homologation of the racing Commodores post VB.

The Tickford Ranger example is nonsense.

Enough said on the topic. Maybe GTR can tell us when there wasn't manufacturer support.
Real race cars don't have doors.
Old Today, 01:55   #63
one five five
Join Date: Aug 2004
Posts: 1,743
Originally Posted by peckstar
wow! great! thats so amazing. No relevance what so ever, but fantastic
Plenty of relevance when you put it in the context of you making a comment about a member "calling Holden a liar"
Old Today, 02:12   #64
peckstar
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 13,548
Originally Posted by one five five
Plenty of relevance when you put it in the context of you making a comment about a member "calling Holden a liar"
None at all. absolutely zero, nil nada zilch

like chavez said "Enough said on the topic. Maybe GTR can tell us when there wasn't manufacturer support."
Trigger Warning. - You are not in a Safe Room
People may disagree with you.
However they should discuss your post and not you
