IMSA: USCR 2018

I thought I should get this thread going since the 2016/2017's title looking forward is about to go out of date.



It looks like WTR is looking to further expand into both Lamborghini ST and GTD



http://sportscar365.com/imsa/iwsc/wt...ansion-to-gtd/



Other Rumors / Stories for 2018

- Penske DPi (Honda-Oreca)

- Joest DPi (Hyundai, Audi-Dallara)

- Lexus to GTLM

- PC on the way out

