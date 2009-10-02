IMSA: USCR 2018

I thought I should get this thread going since the 2016/2017's title looking forward is about to go out of date.
It looks like WTR is looking to further expand into both Lamborghini ST and GTD
http://sportscar365.com/imsa/iwsc/wt...ansion-to-gtd/
Other Rumors / Stories for 2018
- Penske DPi (Honda-Oreca)
- Joest DPi (Hyundai, Audi-Dallara)
- Lexus to GTLM
- PC on the way out
- Volvo to either DPi or Monster Truck Racing according to Fox over the weekend which was almost as bad as Jack Warner citing The Onion