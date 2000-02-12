Woolley Race Official Race Official Veteran



It is with sadness that I hear today that Tony Fletcher, long time organiser of the British and Midland hillclimb championships has passed away after illness.

Our thoughts are with Maureen and family at this sad time. RIP, Tony.



