February Clubnight
The next South Midlands region clubnight will be on Thursday February 9th in The White Horse Silverstone. The speaker will be Dr Robin Tuluie. Robin has raced bikes, built his own bike with GP performance, he was head of research & development at Renault F1 & Mercedes F1 teams. He is now a director at Bentley as well as working for Ducati. He has also had time to build & race an Aero engined Riley special for VSCC meetings and is a regular front runner in the car.
Once again the evening will start at 8pm & is open to all marshals.
