stripedcat Veteran

Join Date: Jul 2010 Posts: 1,187

Viva la France Anyone else happy that France has a Grand Prix for next year?



It's at Paul Ricard, which is owned by one Bernie Ecclestone. Have you heard of him? I admit, that the new Mistral Straight lacks the edge of the old one. It is however, better than Magnys-Bors. I wouldn't say that the circuit is in the same class as Suzuka or Spa, but it certainly has a little sparkle(and that's just the multi-coloured run-offs! ). Anyone else happy that France has a Grand Prix for next year?It's at Paul Ricard, which is owned by one Bernie Ecclestone. Have you heard of him?I admit, that the new Mistral Straight lacks the edge of the old one. It is however, better than Magnys-Bors.I wouldn't say that the circuit is in the same class as Suzuka or Spa, but it certainly has a little sparkle(and that's just the multi-coloured run-offs!).