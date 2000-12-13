Favourite Racing Holden

Kingair Racer

A very sad day for the good people employed at the Holden factory in Adelaide, along with the demise of the manufacturing industry in Australia and also the various other automotive suppliers that wiill be affected.



A straw poll among the ten tenths community for their favourite Holden racing cars.



My favourites would be the,



1. A9X Hatchback Torana, the MHDT ones always looked fantastic.



The Torana always looked good whether on the circuit or speedway.



2. XU-1 Torana,



