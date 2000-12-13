Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page Favourite Racing Holden
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 22:14 (Ref:3775113)   #1
Kingair
Racer
 
Join Date: Oct 2008
Posts: 494
Kingair should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Favourite Racing Holden
A very sad day for the good people employed at the Holden factory in Adelaide, along with the demise of the manufacturing industry in Australia and also the various other automotive suppliers that wiill be affected.

A straw poll among the ten tenths community for their favourite Holden racing cars.

My favourites would be the,

1. A9X Hatchback Torana, the MHDT ones always looked fantastic.

The Torana always looked good whether on the circuit or speedway.

2. XU-1 Torana,

3. 1987 Brock VL Commodore.
Kingair is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 22:42 (Ref:3775116)   #2
Axeman444
Veteran
 
Axeman444's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Australia
Calling a spade a spade...
Posts: 3,787
Axeman444 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridAxeman444 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Does Mark Skaife's VZ after Jack Perkin's tried to climb into the boot up Mountain Straight count?

If not, Grice's Blue/Red STP VH with all those flares, the Gibb's red GIO VL, or Grice's Chickadee VK.
Last edited by Axeman444; Today at 22:48.
Axeman444 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 22:52 (Ref:3775118)   #3
Umai Naa
Veteran
 
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 4,891
Umai Naa should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridUmai Naa should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Umai Naa is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 22:55 (Ref:3775119)   #4
db120176
Racer
 
Join Date: Oct 2005
Australia
Sydney CBD
Posts: 388
db120176 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the griddb120176 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Either the Brock or Grice VKs from 1984
db120176 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 23:03 (Ref:3775121)   #5
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,955
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
did you rip this topic of speedcafe or did speedcafe rip of you?

For so long i loved the sound of the baby blue everlast commodore. So that is my favourite
peckstar is online now  
__________________
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Pirtek Racing is now as well-known in motorsport as Holden, Ford, Caltex and Castrol retro Australasian Touring Cars. 4 24 May 2005 21:47
Holden Racing Team in 2006 Archer Australasian Touring Cars. 9 24 Mar 2005 05:40
Who is your favourite Holden Team? stido Australasian Touring Cars. 26 12 Nov 2002 08:16
Holden Racing Team And City Motors To The Rescue RaceTime Australasian Touring Cars. 28 5 Jul 2001 03:20
It's Official - Jason Bright to Holden Racing Team Buckshot Australasian Touring Cars. 13 13 Dec 2000 11:44


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 23:13.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.