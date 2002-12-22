Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > General Forums > Virtual Racers
Reload this Page Project Cars 2 - the new GPL?
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Virtual Racers | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 11:48 (Ref:3770098)   #1
leonidas
Veteran
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
England
Coventry
Posts: 1,227
leonidas should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridleonidas should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Project Cars 2 - the new GPL?
What do people think of PC2 and the new historic content? I'm pretty impressed.

The default setups are very softly sprung and conservative but if you do some work on the setups and it really comes alive. I drove Spa last night with the 49 - all was going well until it started to rain and it then became the REAL challenge I hoped for.

The Indy roadster is great fun too and the default setups for it are better and don't need so much work. No idea if these ever ran on road courses though?

Is this the successor to GPL we hoped for?
leonidas is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 13:07 (Ref:3770108)   #2
chunder
Veteran
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
England
Stevenage
Posts: 7,713
chunder should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridchunder should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridchunder should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
No, not because the physics might not be right or the cars look great or anything else.

But because there will be very little user designed content allowed, so you will only be able to race using the cars and the tracks provided.
chunder is online now  
__________________
This used to be such a vibrant place. Unless you are Oz or like 24h races whats the point now?
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Virtual Racers | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Virtual Racers | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Project cars stuart thompson Virtual Racers 1 27 Sep 2014 17:10
Project Blueprint: Updating Cars Racenut Australasian Touring Cars. 10 3 Feb 2011 19:43
More than 16 cars in GPL? Muzza Virtual Racers 13 21 Sep 2003 07:59
Views on GPL cars Spudgun Virtual Racers 16 12 May 2003 16:34
extra tracks + cars for GPL pirenzo Virtual Racers 5 22 Dec 2002 18:22


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 13:09.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.