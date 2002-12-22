leonidas Veteran

Join Date: Nov 2004 Coventry Posts: 1,227

Project Cars 2 - the new GPL? <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> What do people think of PC2 and the new historic content? I'm pretty impressed.



The default setups are very softly sprung and conservative but if you do some work on the setups and it really comes alive. I drove Spa last night with the 49 - all was going well until it started to rain and it then became the REAL challenge I hoped for.



The Indy roadster is great fun too and the default setups for it are better and don't need so much work. No idea if these ever ran on road courses though?



Is this the successor to GPL we hoped for? What do people think of PC2 and the new historic content? I'm pretty impressed.The default setups are very softly sprung and conservative but if you do some work on the setups and it really comes alive. I drove Spa last night with the 49 - all was going well until it started to rain and it then became the REAL challenge I hoped for.The Indy roadster is great fun too and the default setups for it are better and don't need so much work. No idea if these ever ran on road courses though?Is this the successor to GPL we hoped for?