Bathurst 2017 I hope our visiting Marshals are enjoying the barmy 15C, Rain and 13 Km/Hr winds...if anyone is in contact...warn them of hypothermia (believe it or not) and dehydration.



Also be very aware of what people in the crowd do when the race ends...bottle throwers etc etc



