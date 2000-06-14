Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 18:08 (Ref:3708157)   #1
rbs
Veteran
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
England
northampton
Posts: 943
rbs should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
David Good
Understand that David Good,a British Hillclimb Champion,died on Sunday after suffering from cancer . RIP.
If you die in debt you made a profit.
